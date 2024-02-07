Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

