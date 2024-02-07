Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,000 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

