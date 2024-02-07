Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 802,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

