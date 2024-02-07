Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.25 Million Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.29% of Kaman worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

