Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,287,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

