Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

