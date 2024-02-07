Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

