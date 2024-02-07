Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $377,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 148,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

