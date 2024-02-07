Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

