Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $20,710.16 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,107.54 or 0.99920117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00195821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00176807 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,486.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

