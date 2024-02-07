Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

