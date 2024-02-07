Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

