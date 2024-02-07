Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.14 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average is $248.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

