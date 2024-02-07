Susquehanna Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 230,815 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.