Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

