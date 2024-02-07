Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

