PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

