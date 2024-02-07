DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DHT by 148.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth $125,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

