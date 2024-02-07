Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 209.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 847,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.