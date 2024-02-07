Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PLCE opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

