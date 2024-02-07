Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

NICE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $214.99 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.