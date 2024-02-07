Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

