54,385 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 0.3 %

FIGS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Insider Activity at FIGS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,547 shares of company stock worth $3,517,015. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.