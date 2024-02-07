5,192 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.