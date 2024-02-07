Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $145.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

