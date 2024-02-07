Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,509 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.