Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $940.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $842.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $842.22.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

