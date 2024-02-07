Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 24,249 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.