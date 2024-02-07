Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 24,249 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

