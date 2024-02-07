Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

