Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of AerCap worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AerCap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $78.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.