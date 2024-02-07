The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

