Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,995 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

