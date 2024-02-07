Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,891 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.