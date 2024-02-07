Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 71,226 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 116,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

