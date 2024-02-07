Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

