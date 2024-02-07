PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.94.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

