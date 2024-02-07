PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.67% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

