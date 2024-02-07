Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,376 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

