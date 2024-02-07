Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $101.15.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

