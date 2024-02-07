Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.14%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

