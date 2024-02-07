Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

