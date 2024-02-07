Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,190,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,755.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177,997 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

