Argent Trust Co Sells 741 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

