Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.