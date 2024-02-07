First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,797 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

