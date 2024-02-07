Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $302,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

