Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $194.24

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194.24 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 194.31 ($2.44), with a volume of 182824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.41. The company has a market cap of £741.16 million, a P/E ratio of 256.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin purchased 117,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £215,749.20 ($270,464.08). Company insiders own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

