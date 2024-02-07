Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,154.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,154 ($14.47) and last traded at GBX 1,153.89 ($14.47), with a volume of 16254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($14.39).

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,058.04.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

