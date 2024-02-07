4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 4D Molecular Therapeutics traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 813621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
FDMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,887,000.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.63.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
