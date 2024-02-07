Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.08

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 35097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

